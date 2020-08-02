Your Isaías Update: Worst Impacts Will Stay Offshore; Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect for Space Coast; Brevard County Opens Shelter As A Precaution

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ON-AIR COVERAGE: Tune to WMFE for local updates from the team of meteorologists at Florida Storms. Tune to 90.7-FM or stream at wmfe.org/listenlive

FPL positions power restoration crews along the coast

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Florida Power and Light Company has pre-positioned a power restoration workforce of more than 10,000 workers from over 20 states to help restore any power loss due to Tropical Storm Isaías.

“Now restoration is going to follow the path of the storm, as it continues to move up the coast. And as it does so we’ll be out assessing damage, and restoring power,” said FPL’s Dave Reuter

He’s reminding residents to run generators outside and use caution when driving near utility trucks on roadways.

FPL has restored power to about 20,000 customers so far.

11 a.m. update: storm surge warnings discontinued

Storm surge warnings have been discontinued for the East Coast of Florida. Tropical Storm Warnings are still in place for the east coast north of Jupiter Inlet.

At 11 AM: Storm Surge Watch for the east coast of #Florida discontinued. Tropical Storm Warning continues north of Jupiter Inlet. #Isaias — Ray Hawthorne (@ray_hawthorne) August 2, 2020

Meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network say the worst impacts from Isaías should stay offshore, although tropical storm conditions are still expected along the east coast from West Palm Beach to St. Augustine.

Confidence is increasing that the worst of #Isaias will stay just offshore. However, tropical storm conditions still expected along/east of I-95 from West Palm Beach to St. Augustine later today and tonight. #flwx Latest advisory: https://t.co/bK65VxR7RE pic.twitter.com/kMWwEpna2E — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) August 2, 2020

Brevard County opens shelter

Brevard County is opening a storm shelter at 11 a.m. today “in an abundance of caution” for residents who need to shelter from potentially dangerous wind and rain.

The shelter is at Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.

The county says the shelter will be laid out to incorporate social distancing. Health screenings and temperature checks will be carried out and personal protective equipment will be provided, but people are also asked to bring face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Pets are welcome.

For more information call the community information hotline, 211.

Update as of 9:00 AM Sunday

Ray Hawthorne, Megan Borowski and Jeff Huffman, FPREN

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to move along the Florida Atlantic coast today from Palm Beach county northward toward the Space Coast today and tonight with tropical storm force winds, locally heavy rain, and rough seas. The Tropical Storm is expected to be at its closest approach to the First Coast late Sunday night and Monday morning before departing for the Carolinas. Conditions are expected to gradually improve late Monday afternoon and evening.

Isaias weakened slightly more overnight; top sustained winds are near 65 mph as of the early Sunday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Warnings have been changed to Tropical Storm Warnings from Hallandale Beach northward along the Florida east coast. Inland Tropical Storm Warnings are also in effect from Palm Beach county north to the Orlando and Jacksonville metropolitan areas. Occasional tropical storm force winds are likely in the warning areas as bands develop and move inland Sunday into Sunday night.

Storm Surge Watches continue from St. Augustine southward, where 2 to 4 feet of water are possible in areas of typically dry land somewhere within the watch area. The times of high tide are around sunrise and sunset, which is when the inundation is most likely to occur.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast generally along the I-95 corridor and eastward to the immediate coast, with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches possible based on the latest National Hurricane Center forecast. 1 to 2 inches are forecast west of I-95 in places.

Areas farther west outside of the tropical storm warning area may also see occasional rain bands later today and into Monday morning; however, wind gusts are forecast to stay between 15 and 30 mph.

8 a.m. update

Isaias remains a tropical storm off the coast of Florida Sunday morning. As of 8 a.m. the storm was 155 miles south south east of Cape Canaveral, moving northwest at eight miles per hour.

FPREN meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says rain bands are beginning to move onshore in Brevard County.

“Those rain bands will continue to move toward the west and they’ll enter parts of orange and Seminole counties between nine and 11 o’clock this morning and also into the northern parts of Osceola County,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said occasional tropical storm force wind gusts are expected with conditions gradually deteriorating on the Space Coast later this afternoon into tonight as the storm tracks north-northwestward right along the east coast of Florida.