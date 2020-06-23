Race In Space

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Protests across the country have highlighted systemic racism and turned the national conversation towards equality and justice. So how does racial inequality affect space exploration?

We’ll speak with Jarard Williams, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law about equality in space and the effort to inspire more diverse explorers. Williams recently gave a lecture called “The Dark Star: Black Representation in Space” on racial inequality in the space industry.

Then, Saturn’s moon Titan is getting farther and farther away from the ringed planet. How do we know this — and is Titan the only moon on the move? We’ll ask our panel of experts on this week’s segment “I’d Like to Know”.