Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Race In Space

by (WMFE)

First three Black astronauts to go to space, including Ronald McNair, Guy Bluford and Fred Gregory from the class of 1978 selection of astronauts. Photo: NASA

Protests across the country have highlighted systemic racism and turned the national conversation towards equality and justice. So how does racial inequality affect space exploration?

We’ll speak with Jarard Williams, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law about equality in space and the effort to inspire more diverse explorers. Williams recently gave a lecture called “The Dark Star: Black Representation in Space” on racial inequality in the space industry.

Then, Saturn’s moon Titan is getting farther and farther away from the ringed planet. How do we know this — and is Titan the only moon on the move? We’ll ask our panel of experts on this week’s segment “I’d Like to Know”.


