Rabies alert issued in Orange County after cat tests positive for virus

A rabies alert has been issued in the 32808 zip code in Orange County that is bounded by Silver Star Road, Edgewater Drive, and Powers Drive.

🚨Rabies Alert in 32808 area of @OrangeCoFL

A cat tested positive for the disease. 🚫Avoid contact w/ all animals.

⚕️If you have been bitten/scratched seek medical attention immediately!

County Animal Services 407-836-3111.

💉All pets should have current rabies immunizations pic.twitter.com/YsMrEniMrs — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) October 31, 2022

The alert was issued after a cat tested positive for the virus on October 28th. The alert will be in effect during the next 60 days.

Under the alert, residents and visitors to the area should avoid coming in contact with wild or stray animals or unvaccinated pets.

Feral cats, stray dogs, raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes can all carry rabies.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, should seek immediate medical attention as without treatment, rabies is fatal.

