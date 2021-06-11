 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Rabies Alert Issued for Parts of Volusia County After Cat Tests Positive

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mykola Makhlai


A rabies alert has been issued for Volusia County after a cat in the area tested positive for the virus.

The Volusia County Department of Health alert is for the Briarwood Mobile Estates extending to parts of Port Orange, Allendale and Harbor Oaks.

Health officials say pet owners should check that their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date and should avoid contact with wild animals including bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal showing signs of rabies including problems swallowing and excessive drooling or biting, should clean out the wound and seek immediate medical attention.

The CDC says rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease in humans when caught early with a rabies shot.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP