Pythons For Dinner? Researchers Test For Mercury Levels In Invasive Species

Please pass the stuffing.

I’ll have a little more cranberry sauce. And could I please have a second helping of . . . python???

Florida is considering a new way to get rid of the invasive snake — by putting it on your plate.

State agencies are researching the mercury levels found in Burmese pythons to see if they are safe to eat.

Some researchers say that dangerously high levels of mercury depend on where the snakes hunt.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a crackdown on the invasive species last year. In response, the state has hired more python hunters and invested in more infrared technology to track them.