Purple Alert Bill Passes First House Committee Stop

If an adult with a developmental disability gets lost, law enforcement could send out a purple alert. That’s under a proposal that just passed its first House committee stop.

The purple alert would be used for adults with certain conditions like brain injuries or autism. Boynton Beach Democratic Representative Joseph Casello says the purple alert could help families.