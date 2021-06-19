Purple Alert Bill Becomes Law in Florida

If someone with a disability or brain injury goes missing, a purple alert could go out to help find them. That’s due to a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this week.

Beverly Marshall is from Sebring. She says if a purple alert had been in place sooner, her son might still be alive.

Her son had a cognitive disability and wandered away from home. He came to a 7-11 gas station but couldn’t ask for help due to his disability.