Central Florida News


Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory Collapses

by (WMFE)

Photo of damaged cable above Arecibo's main dish taken November 7, 2020. Photo: UCF

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed around 7:55 a.m. AST, according to the National Science Foundation. No one was hurt.

The NSF said an instrument platform of the 1,000-foot telescope fell overnight.

The University of Central Florida, which manages the operation of the facility, said it is working with the NSF and engineers to assess the damage while maintaining safety.

“As we move forward, we will be looking for ways to assist the scientific community and maintain our strong relationship with the people of Puerto Rico,” the NSF said in a Tweet.

The NSF said last week it would shut down the observatory due to safety concerns, after a cable snapped over the summer, damaging the dish. Another cable broke last month, further destabilizing the structure.

Engineering surveys revealed it would be too risky to try and stabilize the damage.

Arecibo is one of the largest radio telescopes in the world, conducting all sorts of astronomical observations like tracking near-Earth asteroids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


