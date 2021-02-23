 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Puerto Rico To Begin Opening School Campuses For In-person Learning

by Andrea Perdomo (WLRN )

Photo: Atikah Akhtar

After being closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic, public and private school campuses in Puerto Rico will begin reopening.

According to the Miami Herald, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced yesterday schools will open gradually starting March 1st.

In order to open, schools will need to comply with guidelines outlined by the health department and receive an authorization for in-person classes following an inspection.

A union representing about 17,000 teachers in Puerto Rico released a statement saying they did not believe the Puerto Rico Department of Education is ready to reopen schools safely.


