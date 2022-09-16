Puerto Rican conservatives talk issues that matter ahead of November election

A group of conservative Puerto Rican business owners and leaders held a roundtable Thursday to discuss issues that are important to them ahead of the November election.

Puerto Rican members of the Republican party packed into Famas restaurant in Orlando to talk about what is driving them to the polls in November.

Like their Democratic counterparts, they listed education, immigration and the economy as top issues. The only difference? Where they fall on these issues.

Karla Salvatierra, a real estate agent in the area, says she’s worried the Parental Rights in Education law doesn’t go far enough to protect kids from certain curriculum or books.

“We teach our kids about God about conservative values, and they want to take that away from us, because they can control our kids.”

Democrats claim the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law will hurt LGBTQ kids.

Latinos make up an important voting bloc in Florida. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials predicts that nearly one in five voters who participate in the midterms in the state will be Latino.

And although Hispanic voters tend to trend blue, Trump won about 10 percent more of Florida’s Hispanic vote in 2020, compared with in 2016 thanks in large part to Evangelical Hispanic voters.

Latinos could help decide key races in the state including Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings’ bid for Republican Senator Marco Rubio’s seat.

The last day to register to vote in Florida is October 11th. Register to vote here.

