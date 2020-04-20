 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Publix Workers Required to Wear Face Masks, Provide Own PPE Once Stores Run Out

Photo: Brian McGowan @sushioutlaw

Workers at Publix stores will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday.

The announcement comes after Publix workers at Orlando stores along with stores in Clearwater and South Florida tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Publix’s website, the company says it made the decision to require masks based on updated guidance from the CDC.

The company will provide face coverings for all employees, but once supplies run out, workers will be expected to provide their own.

Workers who aren’t normally required to wear gloves will be allowed to wear them voluntarily. 

Publix says it will only distribute disposable plastic gloves to workers in customer service and pharmacy, which are high customer contact areas. 

Walmart and Sam’s Club will also require workers to wear face masks starting today.

Employees can provide their own masks if they meet certain regulations or get them from management.


