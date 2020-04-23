 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Publix To Buy From Farmers, Dairies And Donate The Staples To Food Banks

Image: Photo via Publix on Facebook

Publix says it will buy fresh produce and milk from Florida farmers and southeastern dairies and donate the staples to food banks.  

The Lakeland-based grocery chain says it will donate the fresh produce and milk to Feeding America-member food banks. 

The effort is aimed at farmers and dairies that have been forced to discard fresh produce and milk because of reduced demand from schools, restaurants and other closed businesses. 

Meanwhile Feeding America estimates nearly 17 million additional people will experience food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn. 

Publix says the effort will last for several weeks. 

The grocery chain announced in late March it would hire “thousands of associates” to meet unprecedented demand during the pandemic. 


