 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Publix stores reopening in Central Florida after Ian

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Publix

Photo courtesy of Publix


Lakeland-based supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday it would close most of its Central Florida locations as Hurricane Ian bore down on the area. Most locations remained closed Thursday.

Many stores in Central Florida have reopened today, according to the Store Status page on Publix’s website. Customers can find updates regarding the status of each store.

In a statement, Publix says, “We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its impact to our operating areas. Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm.”

Most stores in Central Florida are listed as opening as of 7am this morning.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP