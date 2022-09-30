Publix stores reopening in Central Florida after Ian

Lakeland-based supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday it would close most of its Central Florida locations as Hurricane Ian bore down on the area. Most locations remained closed Thursday.

Many stores in Central Florida have reopened today, according to the Store Status page on Publix’s website. Customers can find updates regarding the status of each store.

In a statement, Publix says, “We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its impact to our operating areas. Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm.”

Most stores in Central Florida are listed as opening as of 7am this morning.