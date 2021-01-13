 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Publix pharmacies in Volusia County will offer coronavirus vaccine

by (WMFE)

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD

Twenty-two Publix pharmacies in Volusia County will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to seniors on Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the use of Publix pharmacies in Volusia, St. Johns, Flagler and Collier counties in addition to the eight other counties where stores are already offering the vaccine.

We have hospitals doing a lot of vaccinations,” he said during a press conference in Ponte Vedra. “We’ve got some of these community sites, drive-ins. And that’s all good. But Publix is in every community. If we can get it more in every community, it’s going to be easier for people to get the vaccines.”

Online registrations opened Wednesday at publix.com/covidvaccine. But no appointments were available as of 11:30 a.m.

New spots will open up, DeSantis says, when more vaccines can be shipped.


