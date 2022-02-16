 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Publix lifts mask mandate for most fully vaccinated workers

Photo from Publix Facebook page.


Publix has dropped its mask mandate for most of its fully vaccinated employees. 

The Lakeland-based grocery chain’s new policy took effect on Valentine’s Day. 

In a statement on their website, the company says the decision was made, “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.” 

Employees who are required to mask up due to their job duties or who are mandated to wear a mask under a local order or ordinance will still need to wear a facial covering. 

And pharmacy workers regardless of their vaccination status should wear a mask when distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public. 

Customers have not been required to wear face masks in Publix stores for months.


