Publix Adjusting Store Hours To Handle Coronavirus Demand

by Carl Lisciandrello (WUSF)

Toilet paper was gone from the shelves at the Publix on South Dale Mabry and West Neptune Street in South Tampa earlier this week. Credit: WUSF Public Media

Publix is shortening its store hours to give employees time to restock shelves and clean its locations due to coronavirus demand.

In a news release, Publix announced it will begin closing its stores and pharmacies at 8 p.m., effective Saturday.

The store hours will remain intact until further notice, according to the release.

In addition to hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other products have been in short supply as customers stock up for coronavirus preparations.


