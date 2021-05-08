 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Publix Accepts Walk-in Customers for COVID‑19 Vaccinations in All Seven of Its States

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Starting May 10, all Publix Pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID‑19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals ages 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, and same day appointments may be available.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP