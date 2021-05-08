Publix Accepts Walk-in Customers for COVID‑19 Vaccinations in All Seven of Its States

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Starting May 10, all Publix Pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID‑19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals ages 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, and same day appointments may be available.