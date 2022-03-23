 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Public invited to give feedback on the next Orange County Public Schools superintendent at series of forums

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County Public Schools will hold seven community forums to get the public’s feedback as part of the search process for a new superintendent. The next forum will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at Edgewater High School. 

The first forum was held Tuesday, with more planned tonight along with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. 

A final forum will be held on April 5th. 

The goal is to solicit the public’s feedback on what schools are doing well, what needs to be improved, and what the community is looking for in the next superintendent. 

Anyone is welcome to attend these open houses in person or to stream the meetings virtually on OCPS’ website. 

Parents, teachers and district stakeholders can also provide feedback using an online survey available from March 28th through April 8th. 

The plan is to approve a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins by mid-July ahead of the new school year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP