Public Health Expert Warns Against COVID-19 Fatigue As Cases Rise

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

South Florida is seeing hundreds of new coronavirus cases a day.

Mary Jo Trepka is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Florida International University. On the South Florida Roundup recently, she said the pandemic is ongoing even as businesses have fully reopened.

“Given that everything is open right now, the schools are open, it’s really important that we do what we can in terms of personally wearing masks when we’re within six feet of other people, staying home when we don’t feel well.”

There are some restrictions in Miami-Dade County. Businesses are allowed to enforce masks. A curfew remains in effect midnight to 6 a.m.

Trepka says folks should stay on guard because people without symptoms can have the coronavirus and spread it.