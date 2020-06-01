 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Protests Continue In Orlando As Hundreds March Through The City

Protesters chant as Orlando police officers in riot gear stand outside OPD headquarters on Sunday 05/31. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Protests continued in Orlando Sunday, with hundreds marching through the streets of the city. 

Demonstrations are being held across the US after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. 

Protesters in Orlando marched from Lake Eola to the Orlando Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon, where they chanted “George Floyd, say his name,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “No justice, no peace,” as police wearing riot gear looked on. 

Tiera Gold waves a rainbow flag as protesters gather at the on ramp to the 408 expressway. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Demonstrators also kneeled, echoing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 national anthem protest.

Later the group marched to a ramp onto the 408 expressway, which was blocked by a line of police officers. 

Tiera Gold was waving a rainbow flag as she walked with the demonstrators. 

“This is different from any other time, this is different from before, like America is really stepping up,” said Gold.

“The world is different now and everybody’s really coming together and waking up. We have to come together and we have to understand that the system that is in place, it has to change because it’s not for the people and we need a system that is for the people.”

Mario Fields wore a t shirt printed with the words “please I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd.” 

Mario Fields. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

“You know the communities have been suffering from things like this, so we’re just trying just make sure our voices get heard, this time,” said Fields.

“You know, we’re just kind of tired of doing these things all the time. So we just want to make sure that hopefully this time, something changes.” 

At one point, water bottles were thrown at police on the 408 ramp, who then fired tear gas. 

Police deployed tear gas at other times during the evening, including during an incident at I-4 where they said demonstrators were throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment. 

Protesters outside the Orlando Police Department. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


