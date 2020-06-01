Protests Continue In Orlando As Hundreds March Through The City

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Protests continued in Orlando Sunday, with hundreds marching through the streets of the city.

Demonstrations are being held across the US after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protesters in Orlando marched from Lake Eola to the Orlando Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon, where they chanted “George Floyd, say his name,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “No justice, no peace,” as police wearing riot gear looked on.

Demonstrators also kneeled, echoing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 national anthem protest.

Later the group marched to a ramp onto the 408 expressway, which was blocked by a line of police officers.

Tiera Gold was waving a rainbow flag as she walked with the demonstrators.

“This is different from any other time, this is different from before, like America is really stepping up,” said Gold.

“The world is different now and everybody’s really coming together and waking up. We have to come together and we have to understand that the system that is in place, it has to change because it’s not for the people and we need a system that is for the people.”

Mario Fields wore a t shirt printed with the words “please I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd.”

“You know the communities have been suffering from things like this, so we’re just trying just make sure our voices get heard, this time,” said Fields.

“You know, we’re just kind of tired of doing these things all the time. So we just want to make sure that hopefully this time, something changes.”

At one point, water bottles were thrown at police on the 408 ramp, who then fired tear gas.

Police deployed tear gas at other times during the evening, including during an incident at I-4 where they said demonstrators were throwing rocks, bottles and construction equipment.