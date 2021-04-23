Proposed Bill Regulating Social Media Censorship Nearing Passage

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A bill that would crack down on social media companies that block the accounts of government officials or political candidates is moving closer to final passage in the Florida Legislature. Governor Ron DeSantis introduced the proposal following Twitter’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump’s account after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, every Democratic member of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted against the measure, which would require the state to fine social media platforms that remove political candidates’ accounts up to $100,000 dollars per day.

Florida Senator Bobby Powell of Riviera Beach was among them.