Promoting Higher Education Behind Bars

by (WMFE)
Pamela Cappas-Toro. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Stetson university professor of world languages and cultures Pamela Cappas Toro wants to make sure that prison is no barrier to education.

With a grant from the Laughing Gull foundation, she and a group of educators at Stetson launched a college education course for inmates at Tomoka Correctional Institution.

The students have access to a computer lab, and as part of an academic project, they’re currently researching the names of people who were enslaved at the Spring Garden Plantation.

From the education desk this week, Pamela Cappas Toro joins Intersection’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about increasing access to higher education for the incarcerated. 

