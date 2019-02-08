 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Project Opioid; StoryCorps; Uilleann pipes

by (WMFE)

Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s making addiction relief and mental health a top priority, calling for nearly $85 million  to tackle the opioid epidemic in Florida. At the same time, central Florida leaders are banding together in a local effort called project opioid.

On this episode of Intersection we explore how the approach of Orange, Seminole and Osceola Counties complement statewide efforts to tackle the opioid crisis, and what solutions are most likely to succeed? Joining the program are Nikaury Muñoz, System of Care Director with the Central Florida Cares Health System; Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, who chairs the Attorney General’s Transition Advisory Committee Working Group on Opioid Abuse, and Tony Jenkins, Market President for Central Florida for Florida Blue and co-chair of Project Opioid.

Then- the storycorps airstream recording studio rolls out of Orlando today. We check in with mobile site manager Jacqueline Van Meter on the themes that resonated over the hours of conversation recorded in the trailer in the past five weeks.

And it takes 21 years to get good at playing the Uilleann pipes. Kathleen Cavanaugh joins us to perform the Irish bagpipes along with fiddler Vicky Gish.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

