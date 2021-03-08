 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Pro-Trump Sabatini signs on to challenge conservative Congressman Daniel Webster

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sabatini announced his candidacy with a video on Twitter Monday.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is an unlikely target for a pro-Trump primary challenger.

The Republican, who represents The Villages and surrounding areas, has been a staunch supporter of the former president. But that isn’t stopping Anthony Sabatini.

Sabatini is a GOP state representative from Lake County and a conservative firebrand on social media.

He announced on Twitter that he’s running for Congress to counter the “spineless and corrupt Republican establishment.” 

They turned their backs on Trump, he says in the campaign video.

“As Florida’s most pro-Trump state legislator, no one has fought harder for the America First agenda,” he says. “And now it’s time to bring that fight to Congress.”

Sabatini says he is the most conservative member of the Florida Legislature and touts his bills to ban transgender kids in sports, bolster gun rights and counter social media companies.

For his part, Webster says he is not taking re-election for granted. He says Sabatini told him last week that he wouldn’t run against him but then filed in District 11 anyway.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP