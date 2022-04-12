Private space station missions, Amazon’s big rocket buy and NASA’s next budget. Here’s a rundown of the latest space news stories
The first all-private crew to head to the space station is currently conducting science experiments on board the station. It’s a big milestone for commercial space and is the first of many developments in the private sector taking on a bigger lift when it comes to low-Earth orbit. Coming up, what’s ahead for commercial space?
Also, Amazon is getting into the satellite internet constellation biz in a big way with a huge purchase of rockets. What impact will this have on the launch industry?
And the Biden administration submitted its budget proposal for NASA’s next budget, and it’s a big one. Who’s the big winner if it passes?
And those aren’t the only space news headlines worth talking about. It’s been a busy few weeks on the space beat. We’ll chat with Anthony Colangelo, he covers spaceflight and the aerospace industry on his podcast Main Engine Cutoff.
