Private Landers And Human Astronauts: A New Focus On The Moon

It has been a busy few weeks for moon news. Just last week, the Israeli non-profit SpaceIL attempted to land on the surface on the moon — a first for a private group. While the landing wasn’t successful, the attempt garnered the support of hundreds of thousands of people around the globe watching the event unfold in real time.

Last month, the Trump administration charged NASA with putting humans on the moon in the next five years. NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine has been busy lining up the details — from securing funding from Congress to figuring out what rockets to use to get there.

So to make sense of all this moon we’re joined by Alex Stuckey, space and science reporter at the Houston Chronicle.