Private Florida school won’t employ vaccinated teachers

MIAMI (AP) — A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centner Academy in Miami sent parents a letter Monday informing them of a new policy against employing anyone who’s had the shots.
Teachers or staff who have already received the vaccine were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.
Co-founder Leila Centner wrote employees last week saying she made the decision with a “very heavy heart.” Centner and her husband David Centner started the school in 2019 after moving to Miami from New York.
The school’s website promotes “medical freedom” from vaccines.
