Privacy Policy

90.7’s membership base is a financially important and uniquely valuable asset to WMFE. Its principal value, however, is the inherent trust and belief by the members that WMFE will follow ethical best practices in the confidential care and maintenance of the list and its use as a communications tool for the station. WMFE does not sell, rent, or trade its member list. Donor information in the WMFE member database is completely confidential.

It is the policy of WMFE to protect the privacy of our donors and the confidentiality of information - both hard copy and electronic - concerning them and their contributions. Furthermore, the use of donor information for political or commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. WMFE maintains databases of biographical and financial information about WMFE members and prospects in accordance with the general needs and expectations of WMFE. The information contained in this database is intended exclusively for purposes related to WMFE programs and is highly protected.

It shall also be the policy of WMFE to maintain and advance a practice that allows the station to mail to contacts from within the WMFE database, information regarding membership, renewal and periodic or ongoing communication with the member, whether lapsed or current. The list shall also be utilized, for similar telemarketing purposes by WMFE.

For member acquisition beyond the database, WMFE may elect to purchase or rent names from a third party provider of mailing lists. Under no circumstance shall WMFE rent or purchase names for acquisition purposes from any political party or religious group.

Members are able to "opt out" from any WMFE initiated communication such as e-newsletters, additional gift appeals, renewals, sweepstakes and the like. If you wish to “opt out” of WMFE communications, please send your name and mailing address to wmfe@wmfe.org or call 90.7 Member Services at 407-514-1750. Please note: if mailings are already in progress it may take 4 – 6 weeks before you stop receiving postal mail from WMFE.

For more information on WMFE's Privacy Policy please email the membership department at wmfe@wmfe.org.

This policy shall be formally communicated to and acknowledged by appropriate WMFE staff, service agencies; list brokers and direct response vendors.