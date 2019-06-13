 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Prince Royce To Headline Major League Soccer All-Star Concert

by Jordyn Markhoff (WMFE)
Photo courtesy MLS

Latin singer Prince Royce is headlining the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Concert.

Prince Royce will be joining Grammy-nominated DJ-producer A-Trak in the concert.

This performance will kick off five days of soccer festivities, with the MLS All-Star Game wrapping up the events on July 31 at Exploria Stadium.

The Dominican singer says he knows there will be people just finding out about his music that day, and hopes they have a great experience.

In a statement he explained, “I think for me it’s a great way to continue to gain a bigger audience. It’s a whole different type of crowd.”

The concert will be on July 27 at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.

 


