Pride of Color: Celebrating the intersection of culture and LGBTQ experiences

Pride of Color Banner (via OQTAA)


 

This weekend, The Orlando Queer & Trans Asian Association will hold a Pride of Color event in Downtown Orlando. 

OQTAA’s communications director Nika Ramirez said they’ve previously tried to approach predominantly white LGBTQ spaces with concerns about police presence, accessibility, and the intentions behind their events. But, she’s done waiting for them to listen. 

“The moment this event was created, we decided to stop begging for inclusion in so-called mainstream pride events because they no longer serve the interests of our community or who we speak with every day queer and trans people of color,” Ramirez said.

The organization’s executive director, Gabby Montoya, said the experiences of LGBTQ people of color are just not the same as their white counterparts.

“I think it’s important in making this event that we acknowledge all parts of ourselves and how our identities intersect and form who we are. That kind of leads so much of how we navigate our queer spaces our cultural spaces,” said Montoya.

Pride of Color will take place this Saturday at Lake Eola from 12 to 6 pm. 

Listen to the full conversation with Ramirez and Montoya above.


