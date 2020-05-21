Previewing Hurricane Season

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The official start of hurricane season is just around the corner. The Atlantic has already spun up its first named storm- Arthur- but just how well prepared are Floridians for this storm season with the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

We chat about the upcoming hurricane season with Spectrum News 13 chief meteorologist Bryan Karrick.