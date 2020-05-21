Previewing Hurricane Season
The official start of hurricane season is just around the corner. The Atlantic has already spun up its first named storm- Arthur- but just how well prepared are Floridians for this storm season with the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic?
We chat about the upcoming hurricane season with Spectrum News 13 chief meteorologist Bryan Karrick.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity