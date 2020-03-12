 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
I-4 Votes


Previewing Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary

by (WMFE)
Frank Torres (l) and Dick Batchelor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders is widening in the Democratic primary. 

A lot of delegates are still up for grabs though, and Sanders is staying in the race. 

Florida holds its primary on Tuesday, so what’s at stake for the two leading candidates in the Sunshine State? 

We check in with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

