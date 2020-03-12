Previewing Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders is widening in the Democratic primary.
A lot of delegates are still up for grabs though, and Sanders is staying in the race.
Florida holds its primary on Tuesday, so what’s at stake for the two leading candidates in the Sunshine State?
We check in with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres.
