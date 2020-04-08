Pressure Builds To Make Florida’s Unemployment Claims Retroactive; DeSantis Announces Testing For Underserved Communities: Your Coronavirus Update for 4/8

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Pressure builds to make Florida’s jobless claims retroactive

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Florida officials to make jobless benefits retroactive as the state’s newly unemployed continue having problems filing claims with the state’s problem-riddled unemployment system.

And Florida’s congressional Democrats called Tuesday on Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend unemployment benefits beyond the current 12-week limit and raise the $275 a week cap, which is among the lowest in the country.

It remained unclear Tuesday how quickly Florida can begin issuing checks to hundreds of thousands of jobless who are left without income by stay-at-home orders and the virus-induced downturn.

Florida has topped 14,500 confirmed virus cases with 295 deaths.

DeSantis Announces Testing For Underserved People In Jacksonville

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will work with UF Health Shands Hospital to offer testing for underserved people in Jacksonville.

In a media briefing Tuesday he said they will be studying how many people have the virus but don’t show symptoms.

“So we’ll see how this community surveillance in the Jacksonville area will work but I think that that’s important because it really helps inform us in terms of what additional steps we can take.”

DeSantis said after testing and studying people in the Villages, no one that had the virus was asymptomatic.

Sheriff’s office torn by school massacre now split by virus

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff’s office ripped apart by the 2018 Parkland high school massacre is now facing an angry, public fracture sparked by the coronavirus death of one of its deputies.

The animosity between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the union representing his street deputies went ballistic Tuesday.

Its president published a column blasting Tony in the local newspaper four days after the death of Deputy Shannon Bennett. Jeff Bell accused Tony of not providing enough protective equipment.

Tony fired back, saying Bell is politicizing Bennett’s death and called his actions “despicable.” Broward is one of Florida’s hot spots for COVID-19, with 2,200 confirmed cases and 53 deaths.

