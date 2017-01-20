President Trump’s Space Policy
As President Trump begins his term, he’ll appoint a new NASA Administrator. That new head of the public space program will steer NASA’s vision for space exploration. So where is it heading?
The Planetary Society’s Director of Space Policy Casey Dreier joins the program to recap Trump’s space policy and how Congress might implement it.
