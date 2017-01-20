 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
President Trump’s Space Policy

As President Trump begins his term, he’ll appoint a new NASA Administrator. That new head of the public space program will steer NASA’s vision for space exploration. So where is it heading?

The Planetary Society’s Director of Space Policy Casey Dreier joins the program to recap Trump’s space policy and how Congress might implement it.


