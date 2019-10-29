 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


President Trump to Headline Florida GOP Fundraiser

by The Associated Press (WMFE)
President Trump won't be onstage with Democrats during the debate, but his policies might be front and center. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is returning to Orlando in December. Photo: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is coming to the rescue of the Florida Republican Party and its annual marquee fundraiser.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the president will headline the Florida GOP’s Statesmen Dinner on Dec. 7. DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday during a newsmakers event organized in Tallahassee by The Associated Press.

The dinner was initially scheduled for November in Orlando but has been pushed into December to give the party more time to attract interest, especially big-money donors.

The annual dinner is a key event leading up to next year’s presidential election, but the unexpected postponement was widely seen as another sign of the leadership turmoil within Florida’s GOP.

Florida is crucial to Trump’s re-election campaign. Key Florida Republicans, including DeSantis, are among some of the president’s most ardent supporters.


