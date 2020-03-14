 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
coronavirus


President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

by Emma Bowman (NPR)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Image credit: Alex Brandon

President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday from the White House.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Sean Conley, the physician to the president, wrote in a memo released by the White House. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

President Trump had previously been in contact with people who later tested positive for coronavirus following a Mar-a-Lago dinner party.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” said Conley. “I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

The announcement from the White House comes a day after Conley said Trump “remains without symptoms” and testing was not needed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

