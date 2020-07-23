 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
President Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of Republican National Convention

by Alana Wise (NPR)

President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House Thursday.
Image credit: Evan Vucci

The Jacksonville, Fla., component of the Republican National Convention has been cancelled, President Trump announced on Thursday, as cases of coronavirus continue to spike across the state.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right with what’s been happening,” Trump said at the daily coronavirus briefing.

“They said ‘Sir, we can make this work very easily’ … I said there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it’s from the China virus or the radical left mob.”

