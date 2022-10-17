Bethune-Cookman University resilient as students return to class post-Ian

In-person classes will resume Monday at Bethune-Cookman University after the campus shut down due to Hurricane Ian.

Students will be back on campus and in class on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The category four storm flooded the campus, left behind downed trees and other debris, and damaged some buildings.

Interim President Lawrence Drake says despite this most recent challenge, kids and teachers are ready to be back at BCU, with some additional support in place.

“You know, one of the things that we are coping with as we bring our students back is the emotional trauma that something like this has, has created. And so we have extra counseling on standby.”

Drake says the school is closely working with FEMA and the US Secretary of Education to make any remaining repairs.

“Secretary Cardona reached out and and certainly has extended their help in any way they can. We are obviously working with FEMA through our state and federal lobbyists and we certainly are going to apply for FEMA support. We are, we are trying to make our way back infrastructure-wise.”

Drake says the school is also looking to develop its master plan in order to fortify facilities for the next weather event.

For the latest on BCU’s re-opening, follow them @bethunecookman.

