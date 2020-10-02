 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


President Donald Trump Cancels Rally at Sanford International Airport Planned for Friday

Trump has canceled a campaign stop at Sanford International Airport today after testing positive for coronavirus.

The event at the Sanford International Airport which was scheduled for 7 pm Friday has been canceled after President Trump and the first lady both tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a tweet, Trump said he and his wife Melania would, “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together.”

Trump’s close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus hours earlier. 

Rallies in Wisconsin planned for today have also been canceled while a call to discuss high-risk seniors and the coronavirus will move forward as planned.

There’s is no word yet on whether Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Orlando earlier this week. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

