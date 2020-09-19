 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Preparing Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Says South Florida Doctor

by Alexander Gonzalez (WLRN)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the South Florida Roundup, she said there are a lot of complicated logistics.

“If they do come down with symptoms, how that child is managed, sending them to the isolation room, calling the parents, quarantining classrooms, testing availability and all of those questions are still being worked out.”

In-person learning will resume in Palm Beach County on Monday. Broward and Miami-Dade’s school districts are considering an October 5th start date — or possibly sooner.

Health experts say kids are less likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19 — but they can spread the disease.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP