Preliminary tests find Omicron in Orange County wastewater

The Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in Orange County wastewater.

The test that found the omicron variant in Orange County sewage is considered preliminary. It’s a Beta version, which is still being finalized.

“Initial results indicate that the Omicron variant has been detected in Orange County in the South West Reclamation Facility and the North West Reclamation Facility,” according to a county news release.

Results from samples drawn Monday could be available for a Covid-19 briefing happening Wednesday afternoon. Actual cases of the variant have been found elsewhere in Florida, 33 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to urge residents to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot.

Orange County saw an increase in COVID-19 cases last week, but its test positivity remained at 3.3 percent.

Altamonte Springs also found the highly contagious Omicron variant in its sewage, according to news reports.