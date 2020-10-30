 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pregnant Florida woman pushes labor aside to cast vote

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Aditya Romansa

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election.

Officials with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said the woman was already in labor when she arrived at the polling site with her husband Tuesday.

Staffers said the husband asked for a ballot for his wife and later told the staff that she was in the car, in labor and refusing to go to the hospital until she was able to vote.

The woman filled out the ballot right away while doing some controlled breathing and was later taken to the hospital.


