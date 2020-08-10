Potential Tropical Development in Central Atlantic This Week

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The tropics have been quiet since Hurricane Isaias moved up the East Coast a week ago, but Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says a new tropical wave may develop this week in the central Atlantic.

“We’re referring to this wave as Invest 95, and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or storm by midweek. However, it’s still over fifteen hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles, and long range conditions are highly questionable as to whether it will maintain its intensity as it approaches the Caribbean later this week. So for now, it’s not a threat.”

If Invest 95 becomes a tropical storm, it would acquire the name Josephine and likely break a record for the earliest “J” storm to form.