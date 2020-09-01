 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Potential Tropical Depression Sixteen Forms in Caribbean

by (WMFE)

Photo: Florida Storms

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Sixteen formed Tuesday morning in the Caribbean south of Jamaica. This system poses no risk to the United States, but could bring some impacts to Central America and the Yucatán in the coming days.

PTC Sixteen is expected to continue on a westward track and enter into the western Caribbean Sea late Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across Jamaica as the system moves just to the south of the island.

Conditions will begin to deteriorating in parts of northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatán by Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala-Honduras border, including Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

The National Hurricane Center says that additional development is expected Tuesday and on Wednesday, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form at any time.

If the system does achieve tropical storm status it will be given the name “Nana”. The earliest “n” named storm on record is Hurricane Nate which formed on September 5th, 2005.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP