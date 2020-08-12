 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Portland beats Orlando 2-1 to claim MLS is Back championship

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Portland Timbers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dario Zuparic’s first goal of the season gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back finale.

Orlando was slow to react to Diego Valeri’s corner kick in the 66th minute.

That allowed Eryk Williamson to collect the ball and take a shot that Jeremy Ebobisse deflected to Zuparic’s feet. Zuparic didn’t have to do much to get it by Pedro Gallese.

The goal set off a raucous celebration on the sideline and sent Orlando into panic mode. The Timbers hugged and danced after the final whistle and later raised the silver trophy on the pitch.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP