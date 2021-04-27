 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Popular Twitter account goes silent after Publix objects

by The Associated Press (AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A popular Twitter account that notified followers when Publix chicken-tender subs were on sale has been abandoned after lawyers for the Florida-based grocery chain apparently objected.

The account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” has been dormant since March 11.

One of its final tweets noted that the subs were on sale, and added: “This may be our last Tweet.” An earlier tweet indicated the account received a cease-and-desist order from Publix objecting to a related text-message notification service.

The account promised more details but never shared more information. Since then, dozens of hungry Twitter users have tweeted at the account asking if everything is OK.


