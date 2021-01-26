Poppell Says DCF Takes Sex Abuse Claims Against Foster Parents Seriously After Backlash

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell is clarifying his statement about how the agency handles sex abuse claims against foster parents.

In a recent Senate hearing, Poppell said some children make false claims. In an interview with WFSU, Poppell says he was referring to the difficulty of verifying abuse claims.