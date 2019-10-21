 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Polk County Continues Damage Assessment, Begins Cleanup After EF-2 Tornado

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Polk County homes are cleaned up after trees fall on them. Photo: Polk County Emergency Management Facebook

Polk County officials meet later this week to come up with a recovery plan after an EF-2 tornado hit the area Friday night. 

The county has already identified sixty homes that sustained major damage or that were completely destroyed by the storm’s 120 mph winds. 

Polk County Emergency Manager Paul Womble says he only expects this number to continue to rise.

“We’re still somewhere between 50 and 100 homes and businesses that will end up classified as major or destroyed.”

Womble says he’s seen a wide range of damage at residential properties, from missing shingles to caved-in roofs from fallen trees. 

He says residents should collect and sort their debris on the side of the road for the county to collect starting today.  


He says he’s also seen considerable damage to commercial warehouses along I-4 and at Kathleen Middle School. 

“Kathleen Middle School-the school board-announced no classes there today or tomorrow. I know they’re doing assessments. Not only did they have roof damage but once the roof opened up water got in from the rain.”

He recommends people contact their insurance company to file any claims.

The Polk Recovery After Disaster group will meet on Wednesday to come up with a formal tornado recovery plan.

