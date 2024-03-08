© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Orlando gun violence initiative seeks expansion into other neighborhoods

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:16 PM EST
Congressman Maxwell Frost presents check at Orlando City Council meeting on October 9, 2023 for federal grant awarded to the City of Orlando's Community Violence Intervention Program designed to reduce community-based violence.
City of Orlando
City of Orlando commissioners will consider approving a grant for $1.5 million toward the expansion of a program seeking to reduce the number of firearm fatalities in the area.

The Community Violence Initiative, or CVI, began in November 2022 in Orlando. The program, based out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focuses on peer mentors reaching out to individuals who are at risk of committing gun violence in five Orlando neighborhoods: Carver Shores, Holden Heights, Mercy Drive, Parramore, and Rosemont. The latter was added to the program in March 2023.

If approved, the grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would expand CVI resources into the Lake Mann, Richmond Heights, and Signal Hill neighborhoods.

During the program’s pilot year, the city saw a 20% reduction in firearm homicides, according to data gathered by the Center for Global Healthy Cities - a research group run by the University of California, Berkeley.

In that time frame, mentors were able to de-escalate 241 events between rival groups in the neighborhoods. At least 10 reports account for guns being present.

CVI’s success depends on mentors inserting themselves into the community, spending months getting closer to individuals and supporting them, said Abe Morris, the youth and families division manager for the City of Orlando.

“If we're going to address gun violence it is important that to address it, we connect with those individuals who are likely to shoot or be shot on a daily basis,” Morris said.

CVI enrolls 47 “fellows” from the five neighborhoods. Morris said almost half are receiving therapy every week. About 83% were not arrested on a gun charge since the start of the program. One fellow was reported as being killed.

“56% of the 47 participants in the program had a previous injury due to gun violence. So it is a very specific group of individuals who are at high risk of either being at the root cause of gun violence or being a victim of gun violence,” Morris said.

Additionally, mentors provide simpler connections and resources as well.

“Just the fundamentals of a driver's license or social security card to be able to establish to get a job right, some of those basic fundamentals that we take for granted every single day is some of the starting points with participants of the program because they never really had anyone to guide them through that process,” Morris said.

Orlando commissioners will consider the grant for approval on Monday afternoon.
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
