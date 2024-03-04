Early voting starts today for several local elections, plus Florida’s PPP

Orange County voters can start casting early ballots today for Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) election March 19, as well as elections happening for eight different municipalities in the county.

The county’s early voting period is March 4-17, with different voting locations open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Flagler County’s early voting runs from March 9 to 16 at four different locations, also open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day itself is Tuesday, March 19th, for both counties.

In Flagler County, voters will decide whether to re-elect current Flagler Beach City Commission Chair Eric Cooley, or bring in newcomer Bob Cunningham. Mayor-elect Patti King, running unopposed, is already set to replace the city’s current mayor, Suzie Johnston, on March 28, according to the city.

The eight municipalities holding elections in Orange County are the cities of Apopka, Eatonville, Edgewood, Maitland, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Winter Park; plus, the town of Oakland. Ballots will ask voters to decide on a variety of different things: from new mayors, in Winter Park and Oakland; to 13 charter amendment questions, in Ocoee.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office has a rundown available online summarizing each municipal election, with links to more information on each city or town’s respective race(s).

Voters who want to request a vote-by-mail ballot must do so by March 7, twelve days before the election, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Elections supervisors then have two days to get those ballots to voters.

The deadline to register to vote in time for this year’s general presidential election is October 7, 2024.